Time is now to support legislation
Drone strikes on Saudi Arabia threatens us — a world away. It’s time to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and toward renewables.
There is a bill in Congress that will do just that. H.R. 763. It will reduce carbon emissions by 40% in just 12 short years and by 90% by 2050. That is nothing short of amazing. Ask Congressman Ron Kind and Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to support such an approach to make this transition quickly.
Oh, and by the way, “Solarize Eau Claire” is happening right now. This is an opportunity to pool our buying power and, combined with the current state and federal incentives, make now a great time to go solar. Check it out.
Then, all we would have to worry about is some country throwing shade at us. (I think we’re adult enough to not let that draw us into an international conflict.)
James Schumacher
Eau Claire
Abortion as population control
The headlines were shocking recently, saying that Bernie Sanders backs abortion for population control.
Sanders in an answer to a question of whether or not he would support measures to control human population growth through abortion and make it a key part of his climate plan said, “... the answer is yes.” He went on to say that not giving American taxpayer money as aid to worldwide organizations that “allow women to have abortions or even get involved in birth control, to me is totally absurd. So I think, especially in poor countries around the world where women do not necessarily want to have large numbers of babies, and where they can have the opportunity through birth control to control the number of kids they have, it’s something I very, very strongly support.”
None of the Democratic candidates have tied abortion to climate change or discussed it as a means of population control; until now.
Starting with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, they have all escalated the fear-mongering, mass hysteria and phony science to promote their climate crisis scam and out-do each other with how bizarre they can get.
In the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, some delegations wanted to include “population reduction” in the list of emissions they wished to omit.
Once you sell the climate scam to people, and the over-population scam, then the Holocaust-like solutions of government-forced killing off babies on one end of life, the elderly at the other end, and in the middle you weed out the infirm, mentally ill, etc., or as Hitler labeled them, “worthless eaters.”
It may start out with only foreign countries in Bernie’s plan but, once that much is accepted by the people it won’t be enough and of course, we’ll need to follow suit here in America also.
Michael Bauer
Eau Claire
State Sen. Bernier: Where are you?
After reading that the state Legislature won’t go into session until October, I noticed that many elected officials across this state are having listening sessions in their districts.
I have contacted the office of Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, twice for her schedule for listening sessions. Both times I have been told that she hasn’t any listening sessions scheduled at this time.
It’s the middle of September and October is not far away. How is she supposed to represent the constituents in her district if she doesn’t hold listening sessions across her district? I call that a lack of respect for her constituents in her district.
Sen. Bernier: You’re not doing the job you were elected to do.
Terry Nichols
Colfax
Historical records easily accessible
The 50th anniversary of the Chippewa Falls Historical Society is a newsworthy event for the Chippewa Valley as your article in the Sept. 9 issue reported.
Readers may be interested to know that the history center on Allen Street also shares space with the Chippewa County Genealogical Society, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. This organization collects, catalogs and indexes records and vital statistics that document the lives of the people who have lived in Chippewa County and may have used the artifacts that have been preserved and are now displayed in the museum referred to in your article. Members are available on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (when the history center is open) to assist those researching their family histories.
The collection includes plat books, probate records, individual family histories, obituaries and much more. It is a treasure trove for anyone wanting to know about their family connections to the early days of Chippewa County.
Diana Germain
Chippewa Falls