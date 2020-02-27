It’s up to us to level the playing field
One would think that in a democratically run republic the rules of democracy would be applied across social, political and economic sectors; however, our current economic system does not operate that way. As Martin Luther King once observed, we have socialism for the rich and rugged individualism for the rest of us.
We are subsidizing corporations when our taxes go to provide housing and medical assistance to the hundreds of thousands of their workers whose full-time pay renders them poverty-level paychecks. We provide welfare to the rich when their wealth “qualifies” them for tax breaks that assist them in avoiding payment of their fair share.
There is plenty of bipartisan support in Washington to pass legislation to benefit the needs of wealthy “constituents” at the perpetual expense of the actual voting constituency back home. Both parties exert immense power over media of all types to control voter “choice” at the ballot box. We would do well to pay more attention to this type of voter manipulation.
This election cycle, let’s all read, listen and watch a variety of news media. Let’s talk to each other and compare notes. Most of all let us listen to each other and seek ways to solve our nation’s problems, together.
Susan Brooks
Almena
Charitable organization in need of local drivers
The Leader-Telegram has been kind enough to run two different articles on the local Meals on Wheels program recently. Both articles were very well done, and gave a readers an idea of how the program works.
What was not addressed was the constant need for volunteer drivers. Many of these drivers are retired seniors, which means many are snowbirds, and are gone in the winter. Since I still work part time, I am only open to drive once or twice a week. However, I get a text most days asking if I could possibly sub for someone.
Do you have an extra hour a week to assist your fellow citizens in need? If so, call the ADRC office at 715-839-4886.
Thank you.
Charlie Schell
Eau Claire