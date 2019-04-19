Teachers deserve high praise
I remember a day, years ago, when the Leader-Telegram and the other media outlets covered the huge Eau Claire teachers convention that took place at Memorial High School each year.
It was so big, the people who came to present were interviewed, quoted and valued by many that came from all over the state. It was so big, many seminars had to take place in other schools in the city. The hotels were full, the restaurants were busy, the city was energized every October. Motivating speakers came, companies connected, parents participated.
I remember how excited it was to be a teacher and felt the importance at each meeting. We met with old friends and shared ideas we later used in our classroom, coaches got together, students from Eau Claire demonstrated. Many parents came to the gym to purchase educational materials for their kids. It was a reminder of how prized we felt being a teacher in this wonderful city. My wife and I moved to this state because of the educational system that was offered.
I’ve been retired for the past 15 years, watching the slow, methodical, erosion of our schools. So many of the things that made our city great was at the direction and success of our schools. At every turn, you can look at cutbacks as the cause. Many other “alternative” programs have been offered, further weakening our schools. We owe these wonderful teachers that are still with us a vote of support and appreciation. No one has offered to spend millions in advertising to say, “thank you for your service” to teachers so they’ll join up.
It’s so easy to disrespect teachers, try standing in front of your kids for a day then add 25 others.
Peter Beauvais
Eau Claire