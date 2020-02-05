Seymour neighborhood needs protections
Action is needed on behalf of the residents of the town of Seymour in Eau Claire County.
The Seven Mile Creek Landfill is east of Eau Claire on Highway Q. It is a huge monster of garbage we put up with on a daily basis. Every day we have litter spilling off the constant barrage of trucks. We have the odors and the noise of endless garbage trucks driving through our neighborhood. We see it when we look out our windows. The landfill is the dumping grounds for much of Wisconsin and Minnesota and Iowa. Why is garbage from the Twin Cities being dumped in our back yards?
Their newest proposal intends on increasing the landfill by 12.5 acres and increase the height by 60 feet. The neighbors in the town of Seymour fear that toxins are leaking into Seven Mile Creek. They worry about the ground water, their wells, the diminished air quality. We are concerned about our property values. We are victims of their profits.
A committee that includes representation from the trash collector, Eau Claire County Board, city of Eau Claire and town of Seymour will decide what our future looks like. I point out that no one from the above representatives lives within close proximity to the dump.
We need included in that proposal protection for property values and compensation for our compromised quality of life. We need representation from people who actually live close to the dump and suffer the consequences from living in the shadow of a mountain of garbage.
Please support our efforts to get fair compensation and protections for our community.
Sally Witte
Eau Claire