Efforts to oust president ill-advised
Another day, another hoax.
For the past three years, the Democrats have done nothing but attempt to impeach the duly elected president of the United States, Donald J. Trump. Each new impeachment attempt has come up short, and the most recent attempt involving Ukraine will also fall short. This is a witch hunt against Trump and every American citizen who voted for him. If we have learned anything from our past about witch hunts, it is that they falsely smear the individuals involved and make the entire country worse off as a result.
If you are wondering what makes this most recent impeachment inquiry a witch hunt, consider this: The Democrats have had one goal since Election Day in 2016 — to impeach Trump. From the Russian collusion hoax to the president’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, each partisan inquiry has been solely about politics. When the argument that Trump’s phone call included a quid pro quo failed, the Democrats changed the narrative to be about bribery. Why did they change the focus from quid pro quo to bribery? Because that’s what focus group polling indicated they should focus on.
After this impeachment inquiry is all said and done, I have one big ask for every constituent that lives in a congressionally Democratic district. Ask your congressperson what they have done for you in the past three years. Ask them to talk about all the policies that they have worked on to improve your life and well-being. And last, but not least, ask yourself how impeaching a duly elected president will make this country any less divided and partisan.
Christiaan Parnell
Eau Claire