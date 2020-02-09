Trump ‘restores optimism’ in regard to abortion
After reading the commentary “French fries ... and the future,” it would appear that our country has a new saint, canonized even while she is still alive and weightlifting.
St. Michelle Obama will likely be the patron saint of healthy food, struggling farmers, school lunches and bench-pressing presidents. She will be invoked against the demons of French fries, childhood obesity, diabetes and, worst of all, the pestilence of roly-poly agriculture secretaries and chunky, uber-wealthy presidents who sport bad comb-overs.
Sonny Perdue was thoughtless enough to announce his rollback of nutritional guidelines for public school lunches on St. Michelle’s feast day, Jan. 17, likely with President Trump gloating in the shadows. Saint-in-the-making, Greta Thunberg, already had her birthday on Jan. 3, so Trump’s “burning oilfields” will have to wait for Greta’s 18th birthday next year.
All sarcasm aside, is Trump really to blame for childhood obesity and diabetic adults? What about the culpability of parents and their responsibility for what goes into their own and their children’s mouths (more veggies, less French fries)?
Is Trump also responsible for children growing less active over the past half century? This sounds like scapegoating.
The author writes, “Nobody ... is optimistic about the future. What future can there be in a country that denies science ... and cares so little for its children?” This question could also be asked about abortion; the science of ultrasound proves that unborn children are alive in the womb. There is no greater reason to lose optimism in the future than the destruction of children. Trump restores optimism that the tide is changing.
So when folks snicker at Trump, it isn’t because he’s a fat, wealthy man; that’s only half the equation. It’s because he is a reminder of their own lost sense of the sanctity of life.
Magdalene McKenna
Altoona