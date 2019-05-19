Pregnancy decisions should be up to women
Gentlemen, our hypocrisy may be showing.
When I read or watch news coverage related to the abortion issue the most predominant images I see debating the issue are of middle-aged men. One thing these men have in common is that they cannot get pregnant.
Whether you are pro-life or pro-choice, I believe that entire discussion and decisions made related to that discussion should be up to women, because one thing these women have in common is that they can get pregnant.
I cannot believe that these same middle-aged men would tolerate women telling them what they can or cannot do to their bodies. I know I wouldn’t.
Dave Hoban
Eau Claire