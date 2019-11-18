L-T columnist makes good points
Kudos to Don Huebscher’s column titled “Amidst all the chaos, our answers lie within.”
There is a lot the government can and cannot do to us. But the best way to set the groundwork for a good life starts with the individual and the choices we make.
Don points out something many studies have shown over time. Poor personal choices could have a major impact on the quality of your long-term health, long-term financials and long-term social quality of life.
Education is key. Of those currently unemployed, 26% do not have a high school diploma while those with some sort of post high school degree face a 4.4% unemployment rate.
Take responsibility for those you bring into the world. The poverty rate for married-couple families is 4.7%, while the single-parent family rate jumps to between 12.7% and 25%.
And finally, he goes on to say drug and alcohol addiction are huge contributors to poverty, crime and increased health care costs.
While Don and I disagree on the role of government, we both agree our hapless government officials don’t force anyone not to get a degree, force anyone to have kids until they are financially and emotionally ready and force anyone to turn to drugs and alcohol.
It is my opinion that self-reliance over reliance on government is not poppycock.
Democrat John Kennedy said it the best by saying, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”
I wonder what he would say about Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Just sayin’.
Jon Hehli
Altoona