‘Medicare for All’ efforts applauded
I can’t understand why so many people are afraid of universal health care or “Medicare for All.”
I was on Air Force active duty for 30 years and have been retired for 18 years. I’ve had government-provided health care for 48 years. I like it very much. I occasionally have a small co-pay, but never enough to worry about. My prescription drugs are affordable.
I certainly support the distinctive benefits earned during a long military career, but good health care should be a basic right for everyone.
Conversations with others suggest that my government-provided health care is better than their employer-provided or other private health insurance. Government-provided health care is also portable; you won’t lose it when you change jobs, get laid off or retire.
Some argue that we simply can’t afford universal health care, but that’s not true. The United States is the richest nation in history and the only rich nation without universal health care. If we can afford tax cuts for the ultra rich and big corporations, we can afford to provide universal basic health care.
This election year I will be voting for a Democratic candidate who will strive to ensure that everyone — no matter who they are — has good, quality health care.
Mike Cundiff
Menomonie
Determining ‘age of responsibility’
As we are enduring the age of “Not my Fault,” with a stroke of the pen the “age of responsibility” was changed to 21 by President Donald Trump.
My understanding, it is federally illegal to sell tobacco or vaping products to anyone under 21, but I didn’t read anything that makes it illegal to buy them. I am not advocating smoking but it’s hard to understand how an individual is not at an age of responsibility until 21 when an 18-year-old can fly a fighter jet, engage in warfare, vote, be dropped by Social Security assistance, be tried as an adult, work in the most dangerous jobs, and the list goes on.
I know there are age limits on some jobs as you get older forcing retirement, except for the law-making politicians. Ten percent of the U.S. population lost their ability to decide on their own with the stroke of the pen. What is the age of responsibility?
Tony Huppert
Spring Valley
Critical to get out and vote on Nov. 3
More than a year before Donald Trump got the nomination, it was quite apparent he was nothing more than a lying, self-promoting grifter. At that same time many current Republican U.S. senators publicly voiced the exact same opinions.
Flash forward to 2019-20 and on Feb. 5 they voted to acquit President Trump of impeachment charges, culminating in the most corrupt coordinated political cover-up in American history.
Ignoring proven facts and blatantly blocking first-hand relevant testimony, I believe they convicted themselves. I submit that they wound up brainwashed, brain dead or both.
I just urge anyone who still believes in true democracy to stay focused until Nov. 3 and help end this national nightmare.
I’m sure history will prove this to be true.
Jim Schrader
Menomonie
Trump’s record speaks for itself
I will vote for President Trump without a doubt. I always thought tweeting was for twerps, but according to my congressional directory it is “in.” I think that my president’s tweets are absolute hoots.
He has appointed a whole passel of judges who still believe in the Constitution. He has withdrawn from TPP, and has replaced NAFTA with the new, fair United States, Mexico, Canada agreement.
He has selected the best ever secretary of state and attorney general in the persons of Mike Pompeo and Bill Barr. He has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel — a city that has been the capital for 4,000 years.
Poverty rates for African, Asian and Hispanic Americans are at record lows. Unemployment has hit a 50-year low. There are more jobs available than there are people seeking work.
He is rebuilding the military, including instituting a Space Force. During the Barack Obama years a great many in the military were accused of “war crimes” because of his rules of engagement. Trump’s ROEs protect Americans first. Trump killed General Qasem Soleimani of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard who was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of our military.
He has not fallen for the climate change hoax. Scientists who agree with Trump are censored by scientific organizations and universities.
Unlike the four presidents before him, DJT believes in national sovereignty. I would like him to fight for constitutional carry.
In late summer the DNC declared that the religious zeroes are welcome in the party. Go figure. The whole Dem bunch wants to take our guns, our money, our constitutional freedoms. I have no desire to live in a Venezuela where people are eating their pets and rats. The Dems are the real deplorables.
Tear me to shreds. Have fun.
DorothY Schwankl
Eau Claire
Sentence doesn’t fit the crime in case
In an article in the newspaper, a person got three years probation for stabbing a dog.
Get with it, Judge Long, he belongs in jail for a while. Then he said it was no big deal, stabbing the dog. Makes one sick, the way the justice system is.
Maybe the dog had to bite to defend himself. No dog should bite, I agree, but the dog shouldn’t have been kicked.
Patricia Soley
Eau Claire
Sen. Romney stands out from the crowd
Kudos to Mitt Romney, senator of Utah. I agree with the opinion of a writer from Amery in a letter to you on this subject.
Romney was the only one to have the guts to do the right thing.
Trump wasn’t acquitted. He just got by with one, once again.
Lois Ingerbritsen
Glenwood City