Starr's passing brings back memories
In 1964, the good members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Escanaba, Mich., dedicated a new church complex. Later that year they decided to hold a men's and boys banquet to raise money for equipment in the Youth Hall. Bart Starr was invited to speak.
Perhaps it was because of his contract or maybe NFL rules, but the arrangements were that if the trip was over 100 miles Starr was obligated to fly by twin-engine charter. We had no idea how we could make money with that expense but we wanted Starr's presence so much we decided to try. When the day came the weather was bad and the flight was canceled. So Bart climbed into his station wagon, drove over a hundred miles one way to be with us and would not accept a penny for anything.
The following is not very profound, but illustrates Bart's sense of humor. A year or two after the above incident we moved to Green Bay. Our Sunday evening couples club invited Starr for a program. He began his talk by referencing one of his teammates who had a "reputation" and said he had gone to confession on Friday and wasn't back yet.
On Dec. 31, 1967, my wife Gloria and I were seated in Lambeau Field. We were dressed in snowmobile suits and boots, with our feet in cardboard boxes stuffed with crumbled newspapers. Our seats were right on the goal line on the same end and side of the field where Starr made his storied quarterback sneak. We had the perfect view. Our feet were not cold either.
Gordon Thorpe
Eau Claire