Was free speech denied by justice?
As U.S. citizens are subjected to the news almost daily about our president’s bullying, intimidation, personal disparagement, attacks on women (especially those in power), name-calling and profanity, to say nothing of over 17,000 lies (according to the Washington Post), it seems as though Chief Justice John Roberts is very selective in his rebuke to Sen. Chuck Schumer’s verbal expressions of concern to justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh recently.
Does the chief justice no longer defend any American citizen’s right to freedom of speech? Or does that apply only when one is not critical of a male Supreme Court justice? One cannot fail to notice that when President Donald Trump recently disparaged female justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor, the chief justice was silent.
Perhaps the chief justice needs to review the constitutional provisions guaranteeing both freedom of speech (Amendment I) and equal protection under the law (Amendment XIV) before he publicly and selectively derides anyone’s opinions. Or has the current Republican embrace of Trump’s autocratic views for himself and for those he favors undermined even the Supreme Court chief justice’s ability to uphold the U.S. Constitution and its Bill of Rights?
It seems we must be concerned that even the chief justice be held to account for his words before his actions deny all of us the protections of law that our forefathers created.
J.T. Downen
Eau Claire
Objecting to stance of local column
During the Vietnam War, tens of thousands of Hmong people bravely fought alongside U.S. soldiers to support American interests in southeastern Asia.
As a consequence of the war, an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 Hmong soldiers were killed during the conflict — one fourth of Hmong men and boys were wiped out. Because of the Hmong people’s support for our troops during the war, the Lao government began a crusade to kill Hmong civilians who had sided with the U.S. Laos became an increasingly dangerous place for Hmong families to live, and most Hmong families were forced to resettle elsewhere. Because of their efforts on our behalf and the subsequent persecution they faced because of it, Hmong immigrants were awarded refugee status and allowed to resettle in the U.S. legally.
It’s evident that our country owes a debt of gratitude to the Hmong people, and it is unconscionable to turn our backs on the Hmong community now. Hmong refugees were awarded legal permanent residence when they came to our country, and many went on to obtain U.S. citizenship.
Unfortunately, some members of the Hmong community fell into trouble and committed criminal offenses. However, our Constitution guarantees all of us protection from “cruel and unusual punishment,” meaning the punishment cannot be excessive to the crime. No matter the crime committed, it would be cruel to send a persecuted minority to a country in which they have no family ties, no ability to speak the native language and no protection from the retaliatory government of Laos that continues to persecute them. To do so would be unjust and un-American.
Unlike Randy Rickman, I’m proud of our community for speaking out against this injustice, and I will support my Hmong/Lao neighbors in any way I can.
Amy Havron-Perez
Eau Claire
Massachusetts senator thanked
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, thank you for advancing your progressive policies that all Americans have asked of their government for decades.
You were able to mobilize a diverse electorate and disaffected voters back to the polls because you recognized their pain and suffering. Now we must make sure progressive issues do not fall on deaf ears with the establishment politics of our conveniently mute and deaf two-party system. For decades they have not spoken for America or Americans but will speak for special interests.
You will forever be known as the 2020 patriot who saved our Democracy from the death throes of a corrupt government.
Robert Andruszkiewicz
Eau Claire
Response to virus
unsettling
Recently, a letter cited the wonderful things Donald Trump has accomplished as president. However, it appears the response of the administration to the coronavirus has revealed all the weaknesses of Trump as president.
First, the president should confront a health crisis by telling the truth. Repeatedly, the president has stood before the cameras and lied about containment, deaths and testing. The health experts charged with dealing with the disease, then, have had the difficult task of telling the truth while not becoming targets of his anger.
The president should “calm the waters” with his communications with the country. Instead, we see Wall Street in a meltdown because “the street” sees the chaos coming from the White House.
The president should rely on experts. Instead, the president has ignored experts by relying on “hunches.” A good example was his of firing of the U.S. pandemic response team in 2018.
The president should unify the country. Instead, Trump has said the coronavirus is a hoax perpetuated by Democrats, the media, etc. At one point, he told Vice President Mike Pence to be wary of the governor of Washington, describing the governor as “a snake.”
Although the president should place the health and welfare of people first, Trump has placed a priority on himself and his reelection. For example, he did not want the cruise ship off the coast of California to dock because it would “affect the numbers.” Apparently, “the numbers” are more important than the dire situation of the people on the cruise ship.
The president should work with the rest of the world in taking on the challenges presented by the disease. Trump, on the other hand, has not and can not because he has alienated other countries.
In short, Trump has made a potentially bad situation worse.
Charles Russell
Eau Claire
Sleep offers no rest in election year
Recently I awoke from a black helicopter nightmare. Or was it a premonition?
I dreamt that Uncle Joe Biden had secured the Dems’ nomination for the November 2020 general election. But if, in fact, it happens, how can the Dems win with Uncle Joe’s obvious mental acuity issues? The only possible way is if the Dems recreate the enthusiastic Obama coalition.
My nightmare leads me to the notion that Barack Obama would be designated as Joe’s VP running mate. Could such a strategy be legal or far-fetched? The playbook, while totally cynical, has been relied upon by term-limited politicians for ages — most recently by Vladimir Putin and the devious Russians.
Considering legality, I checked with experts in constitutional election law (UW-Madison Political Science Department and Linden Wood Law School, Missouri). Indeed, it is legal. An individual POTUS is not restricted to two terms, but rather by 10 cumulative years in the office.
However, whether or not Barack Obama is the VP candidate is not imperative. If the candidate were Michelle Obama, Valerie Jarrett, or even Eric Holder, the coalition could be recreated as long as, with a wink and nod, Barack Obama could function as the “Grand Wizard” behind the curtain.
OMG, here we go again. It’s hard to sleep with a thing like this in one’s head.
L.A. Ochrymowycz
Eau Claire