A glaring need to protect voting systems
I am a member of the Mackenzie computer family of programmers, systems analysts, software designers and educators. I wrote computer user manuals for years; my husband helped design the U.S. ZIP Code system.
Currently, family members work in various capacities — all with computers. All of us are concerned about computer and software security.
Intelligence and cybersecurity officials have warned repeatedly that after the events of 2016, foreign governments are almost certain to attempt to interfere in our elections this year.
Security of the computers that record our votes, that elect our representatives to our government, must be improved. Local and state computers are vulnerable to hacker attacks, so are computers at the federal level.
The U.S. House of Representatives has authorized $775 million in grants over 2019 and 2020 to help states secure their voting systems. Not a penny has been spent because the Senate refuses to authorize the expenditure to secure our voting machines. Why is that?
As I prepare to go online to my bank, secure in the knowledge that our banking systems are safeguarded with the latest technology, I think that the voting systems of our democracy deserve the same strong security we rely on to protect our money.
Our senators need to hear from us that we want strong, banking-type security to protect our voting computers — as soon as possible, and certainly before the November presidential elections.
Ann (Mackenzie) Grewe
Eau Claire
Area judicial candidate warrants support
Chippewa County has been blessed over the years by an outstanding judiciary.
On April 7, its citizens will have an opportunity to continue that tradition by voting for Ben Lane for judge. I say this because, as a Chippewa Valley attorney, over the years I have seen both Lane and his opponent engaged in the practice of law. And of the two I have found Lane to be more attentive, knowledgeable, thoughtful, even-tempered, scholarly, diligent and courteous.
Furthermore, Lane’s role as a court commissioner has given him firsthand experience in making decisions and issuing court orders on hundreds of cases each year. It is for these reasons that I encourage Chippewa County residents to vote Ben Lane for judge.
Dan Freund
Eau Claire