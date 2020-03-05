Coronavirus response in wrong hands
At a time when conscientious, well-informed leadership is needed, we’re facing the coronavirus outbreak with a floundering president. Donald Trump has not been one to seek or follow the advice of experts, or to reliably place the welfare of Americans before his own political or personal gain.
At a rally, Trump described the coronavirus outbreak as a “new hoax” and insisted the risk to Americans from the disease is low and that we’re “totally prepared.” So, how do we really stand?
The Trump administration dismantled the pandemic preparedness unit in the White House in 2018 and dramatically scaled back its efforts to fight global health threats. Trump also has systematically cut funding for public health programs.
Late to act, the United States has tested far fewer people than other nations have. Effective testing kits and protective gear are in dangerously short supply. A vaccine is many months away from development.
Fourteen cruise passengers who tested positive for the virus were returned to the U.S. on the same plane as noninfected passengers. Health and Human Services employees were sent, without protective gear or adequate training, to receive Americans from China’s center of the outbreak.
A Washington state man, with no recent travel history or contact with people known to be infected, has died from the coronavirus. So, how did he get infected?
Trump picked Vice President Mike Pence to lead the response to the coronavirus threat. Indiana experienced its worst outbreak of HIV in its history when Pence was governor. The outbreak grew as Pence initially refused to implement science-based strategies to fight HIV.
We need a president who thinks ahead, consults experts including scientists, and who puts resources in programs that keep Americans well, not in tax cuts to the rich. This is not Trump.
Kathy Kascewicz
Fifield
Time for U.S. to intervene in Nigeria
While in America, we often take our right to worship for granted; in many countries people are not so lucky.
One of the worst places for religious persecution these days is Nigeria, where entire villages are attacked in a land grab targeting Christians. The persecutors, the Fulani militants, are moving their way up the lists as one of the worst perpetrators of terror on the planet.
In fact, according to Open Doors, a nonprofit group that tracks Christian persecution, 90% of the Christians killed for their faith in the world are from Nigeria. Open Doors reports that the Fulani militants target Christian farming villages, murdering and often ransacking and burning churches. Sadly, as all this occurs, the Nigerian government seems unwilling to do anything to protect their own citizens.
As the most powerful country in the world, both militarily and economically, the U.S. is in a unique position to speak out against these killings. It is our duty to protect religious freedom around the world, and we don’t have to put boots on the ground to do so.
President Donald Trump should appoint a special envoy to the region, and if needed, impose sanctions on the Nigerian government. People shouldn’t be killed for their faith, anywhere.
Stephanie Brown
River Falls