Interview with Parnas ‘full of surprises’
I hope America watched Rachel Maddow’s excellent interview on MSNBC with Lev Parnas about the Ukrainian scandal. It was full of surprises, many raising serious questions about our fearless leaders in Washington.
One of the most riveting aspects of the interview was the unexpectedly high level of credibility that Parnas seemed to possess. He appeared confident and intelligent, and his answers indicated a strong grasp of the political quagmire he faces. A caveat worth remembering with Parnas is that he is out on bail for a possible felony, and is a former associate/fixer for Rudy Giuliani and President Donald Trump, both of whom have disowned him. In spite of his curious circumstance, he was well mannered and on occasion displayed an easy sense of humor.
If Parnas was telling the truth, and my gut feeling is that he was, then we now have additional evidence that our president is an egregious sociopath who has been caught red-handed in the treasonous act of selling our country “down the river” for personal gain.
During the coming impeachment trial there may be an opportunity for a few brave Republican senators to prove they know the difference between right and wrong. Those who are sickened by Trump’s pernicious assault on America can end it by simply voting with the Democrats to force full disclosure of documents and eyewitness accounts for the prosecution. That can change everything.
If we are lucky, and Trump is forced from office, the history books will pay special tribute to the small band of Republican senators who had the decency and courage to end Trump’s reign of terror. They will be seen as heroes who saved our democracy and paved the way for a more just and equitable future. Their profiles in courage will be for the ages.
John See
Menomonie