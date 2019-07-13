Bill would help lower drug prices
I urge U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., to co-sponsor H.R. 1046, Democratic U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett’s Medicare Negotiation and Competitive Licensing Act because it will bring down our obscenely high drug prices while protecting patients’ access to critical medicines.
We need to give Medicare the ability to negotiate drug prices, but that new power must be paired with the appropriate leverage so that drug companies can’t continue gouging patients. Doggett’s bill, which uses competitive licenses as a “backstop” if drug companies refuse to come to the table, is the strongest proposal out there.
I’ve heard that there may be another bill coming that would use arbitration instead and that isn’t good enough. We need to put drug companies’ monopolies in the cross hairs — not people’s access to medicine.
Caryn Cowin
Eau Claire
Illegal immigrants too damaging
I’m so sick of pastors and people of faith telling us to have respect and compassion for illegal immigrants. No, I don’t: You broke our laws and expect us to give your kids a free education and health care that is broken for all our citizens who pay higher premiums because of their health care.
They don’t own homes so pay no property taxes to support their free education. A lot of them get cash under the table so they pay no Social Security, state or federal taxes. They keep wages low for us citizens because they work for less.
I’m sick of people of faith quoting the Bible. There were no food cards and welfare by the government back then so people took care of strangers out of their own pockets. We can’t take care of the poor of the world relentlessly.
Quit lying to us that they give more than they take. They pay sales taxes if they buy something, but that’s not much when they use all our social programs for free. A lot of these people are sick. If some have cancer it’s hundreds of thousands of dollars, and we pay. Emergency rooms and schools will soon be overrun and where does that leave citizens who pay the bills?
If you come legally, I’ll respect and welcome you, not otherwise. Why should they get a license and other perks that a legal immigrant who waited years to get a green card the right way get? They should not.
Quit playing on our compassion and saying we are bigots if we don’t accept these illegals. We are not; we just see our families getting to pay for all this and our kids and grandkids will have to pay the piper when it all goes under.
Lois Fischer
Eau Claire
Russia will likely be influential again
Well, he knows how to create chaos and then he plays the hero and tries to get it back under control. It’s not always going to work.
He is like an arsonist who creates a problem and then comes back to look at it. He is just a TV reality show with more power than he knows what to do with. God help us if he gets in again.
We know who that he is, don’t we? I just don’t understand how people can’t see it.
But don’t worry, Russia will help him again. I saw the smirk on both of their faces.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi
L-T should report Trump’s accomplishments
I have been hopeful that soon the Leader-Telegram would begin printing real news. President Trump has made good on many of his promises; mostly with no help from the media, Congress or the Democrats in Washington, who work for us.
No, instead any positive accomplishments of this president or the media spin makes it sound negative. The July 2 newspaper was the last straw for me, my family and friends who have seen this downhill spin of the Leader-Telegram.
Your newspaper could be an important, interesting read if you reported all of Trump’s accomplishments; at least it could be four to five pages of good news.
The president is making history in North and South Korea, but your front page is all about a “Holiday Roundup.” I notice you mention Barack Obama almost daily in the “Today in History” section. He made history, all right, all against America and its Constitution.
Grace Pientok
Altoona
No excuse for our current president
July 4, 2019, was one of the more depressing days of my life. I saw no reason to celebrate America’s independence with all that has transpired since the 2016 elections. I remained at home, refusing to watch the self-aggrandizement of a man who puts himself above the rule of law.
As a sophomore in high school, Robert Melrose, my civics teacher, had a placard above the blackboard that read: “If America is to fall, she will fall from within.” I think about those words daily.
With a perpetual liar as president, it is frightening that 43 percent of voting Americans ascribe to his continual bowing and scraping to the likes of Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping. It is testament to a failure in education of our present generation and to the greed of consumerism that runs rampant.
There is a school of thought that all the idiotic statements President Trump spoke in his speech were written for him purposely so that piece by seemingly unimportant piece, it adds up:
Ignorant, misinformed people will vote for Donald Trump in 2020; people who don’t care about knowing basic facts will vote for Donald Trump in 2020; and finally, people who think that on some deep, foundational level, facts that the “elites” try to force on them don’t matter — what they feel in their gut is more important — will vote for Donald Trump.
I question the morality of any American who thinks what is transpiring on our southern border is in any way acceptable. If there was any justice, Trump, his immediate family and all the immediate families of the complicit Senate would be sent to those 20x20 wired concentration camp cages. As the “tweeter-in-chief” stated: “Problem solved.”
Larry Heagle
Fall Creek