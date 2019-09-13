Legislative language in Illinois eerily familiar
I find it very interesting that Illinois a few months ago passed a very “progressive” abortion law, backed by a majority of black lawmakers, with a key phrase explaining why it was OK to kill the baby: the egg, embryo and fetus had “no independent rights.”
It so happens that prior to the Civil War, slavery was officially allowed by law because blacks, though human, had “no independent rights.” Exactly the same words. Short memory, no memory or considered irrelevant?
Birney Dibble
Eau Claire
President’s relationship with the truth sketchy
President Trump swallowed a fly.
He swallowed a fly, to catch his lie.
That wriggled and jiggled and tickled inside him.
He swallowed the fly to catch his lie,
but the lie was too big for the fly,
I guess the fly will die.
Ron Parejko
Eau Claire