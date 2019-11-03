Problems arise at local arts venue
The box office online was supposed to open at 10 a.m. on Nov. 1 for the annual Holiday Concert.
I have been going to this concert for as long as I can remember, often taking my family. For many years, there was no charge and then a few years ago a $5 charge was required.
Last year, the first year at the Pablo Center, I believe the cost came to $7.50. When I went online to order tickets for this year’s concert there was a “glitch” and I could not do so.
I tried phoning but got an answering service. I tried continually until 10:20 when I thought I would go down to the Pablo and buy them there. When I got there the majority of seats that I wanted were sold. I asked how that could be and she said that they fixed the glitch about 10 minutes ago and in that time all of those seats were sold.
Also, the total cost is now just under $15, with $10 of it going to the university. This has been a wonderful opportunity for families over the years but may now be cost prohibitive for many.
Also, it seems the computer program for ordering online has other problems, as when I wanted to order a gift certificate online I couldn’t as it required the name on my credit card. The gift certificate was for someone else, so I had to go down and get the certificate at the Pablo Center. The box office person told me that there was a problem with how that was being done.
At last year’s concert, there seemed to be a space problem with getting the choir and orchestra on the stage. Maybe the concert should have stayed at the university.
Mary Decker
Eau Claire