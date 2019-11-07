Veterans Day and climate change
A civilian can, at some risk, choose to ignore science but the Army cannot. The highest-ranking officer, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, directed the Army War College to analyze the impact of climate change on the Army.
The report’s executive summary is captured by this statement: “Current conversations about climate change and its impacts are often rancorous and politically charged. As an organization that is, by law, nonpartisan, the Department of Defense is precariously unprepared for the national security implications of climate change-induced global security challenges.”
Here are a few of the climate challenges facing our Army:
• Making sure soldiers get water rations will be challenging. As the Earth heats, surface water becomes scarce. Aquifer water is being depleted here and abroad. The Army needs to perfect water harvesting from ambient air.
• Our electric grid is outdated. Witness the PG& E California grid recently. The report recommends Army bases design smart grids for their installations focusing on self-sufficient nuclear or solar/battery power.
• Oceans are rising. Our national infrastructure may or may not meet the challenge. The Army must make plans accordingly.
• The Arctic Ocean ice is melting. A belligerent and aggressive Russia plans to cash in on the new sea routes and the undersea oil. They are modernizing ports, airfields and air defense sites around the Arctic.
Additionally, a good working relationship with allied nations is essential. Today, we are looked at as an undependable partner, “Anecdotally, the U.S. government is perceived to be an irresponsible actor in the global environment. The U.S. withdrawal from the Paris accords elicited strong reactions in the developed world.”
In other words, climate change is real, and we had better wise up. The Army is.
Jeff Thielen
Eau Claire