The best car show in town
The lazy-hazy-crazy days of summer have ended and many have attended their last area car show of the season. Well, not really. Did you know there is a perennial car show right here in Probation City, USA? It’s called Clairemont Avenue.
Like many Chippewa Valley residents, I have attended this car show almost daily for decades now. Here’s how it is best enjoyed.
Since there are three lanes of traffic in both directions, one can enter from either Hastings Way on the east or Hwy. 312/North Crossing on the west. Settle into the center lane and hold your speed at the posted limit of 45 MPH. Then enjoy the show.
From this ideal vantage point one can see virtually every make and model of every known motorized vehicle, new and old, as they whiz past you on both sides. It’s great fun to see the variety of delivery vans, school buses, garbage trucks, motorcycles and pick-ups, along with the many hundreds of passenger cars.
I’ve often wondered why the speed limit at this car show has never been enforced; at least I’ve never seen a speeder pulled over on this major city corridor in my decades of travel on it. Just imagine the monthly revenue being lost: $10,000, $30,000, $60,000? If enough cops are assigned along this speedway, it may even be a sufficient revenue stream to help pay off the massive $7 million debt still remaining on the Confluence Arts Center boondoggle or add another half-dozen social workers to the staff of the public library.
David Hanvelt
Altoona