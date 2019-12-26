Climate change issues
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (is he a climate scientist?) says climate change goals are unreachable if China, India and America (he compares our pollution to China and India) do not “pull their weight.” China is continually building coal power plants.
Guterres says we must create “functioning international emissions trading systems.” How’s that possible in the gigantic bureaucracy of the U.N.?
• AOC calls climate change our World War II. Thus, we should declare war against China and India, the world’s greatest polluters.
• UW-Eau Claire recently had a climate activist speak there who is 19 years old. This activist has received six awards for activism since he was 6 years old.
• The “Green New Deal” would be economic and social suicide — no air travel, no cars, tearing down buildings, the loss of millions of jobs, etc. That would take us back to the 1800s.
• Food for thought: How many complex issues that are discussed throughout the world have a 97% level of agreement?
• When weather “scientists” can’t accurately predict a seven-day forecast, how can a climate “scientist” predict that the world will be destroyed in 12 years?
• It seems as though some friendly, honest persuasion would be a more positive approach to informing the public about climate change, rather than engaging in very disruptive protests.
God created the world. He provides all that we need. He’s carrying out his plan of life and salvation for all people. He is in complete control of when and how he will end this world.
God encourages us to be good stewards of what he has provided, but we do not know when he will end the world. This is the message of hope.
Lane Jackson
Eau Claire