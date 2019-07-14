No question where Dems would take us
I recently was talking to a friend of mine — who votes Democratic — who said he was disappointed in his party because he doesn’t know what his party’s agenda is for the 2020 presidential election.
Thanks to a recent cartoon in the Leader-Telegram, which I shared with my friend, I can educate my friend and the general public regarding the Democrats’ agenda. Many of the 20-plus candidates essentially agree with the following: socialism, late-term abortion, Green New Deal, abolishing the Electoral College, expanding the Supreme Court, ending private health care, wealth tax and Medicare for all, universal basic income, slavery reparations and open boarders, including giving all illegal immigrants free health care.
Thanks to the Leader-Telegram cartoon, none can be ignorant about the Democratic Party leaders’ policies regarding where they want to take our country.
Lane Jackson
Eau Claire
Coal announcement a welcome change
I was happy to read in the July 7 Leader-Telegram that Chubb, the largest commercial insurer in the U.S., announced it will no longer underwrite new coal-fired power plants and will stop insuring existing companies that get more than 30 percent of their revenue from thermal coal mining or energy production.
We know that fossil fuel emissions warm the planet and of all fossil fuels, coal is the dirtiest. We also know, some of us from vivid, first hand experience, that a warming planet causes increasingly disruptive and costly impacts. Chubb’s decision to withdraw support from the coal industry is a good one both for their business and for the health of the planet. I hope other companies follow suit.
Another way both businesses and individuals can work for a healthy planet is to support the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763). (Find details at energyinnovationact.org.)
This legislation would levy an annually increasing fee per metric ton of CO2 in fossil fuels and distribute that money back to individuals in equal monthly dividends. The dividend would help protect household budgets and allow individuals to choose how to use it. If enacted, the bill would reduce emissions 40 percent in 12 years (90 percent by 2050), improve health, discourage fossil fuel use and encourage clean energy innovation, all while maintaining job growth and a healthy economy.
Climate change is a huge issue and H.R. 763 alone won’t fix everything. However, it is a solution big enough to dramatically reduce emissions in the short time we have to prevent the worst climate impacts. Tell your friends and family about it and, most importantly, ask Rep. Ron Kind to cosponsor it.
Patricia Scott
Eau Claire
Great show could be even better
The July 4 firework display sponsored by Festival Foods was fantastic.
Since we were celebrating our nation’s birthday, wouldn’t it be appropriate to have uplifting patriotic songs instead of rock music? If you all need some suggestions (hard to believe in our Chippewa Valley music land), take a look at the Macy’s fireworks display.
Looking forward then to some new songs for next year.
John Price
Eau Claire