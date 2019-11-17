Taking action in today’s culture war
New World Order, One World, Deep State. These terms have been around for generations but are out in the open of late.
The elite one-worlders want open borders. Never mind there are hundreds of other countries and continents with their own cultures and languages. The elite want control of everyone. Period.
In 2020, China plans to implement a “social credit score.” They already have facial recognition cameras all over. If one does not follow “the plan,” one may lose the ability to travel, bank or adhere to whatever else is imposed.
We are in a culture war. This isn’t between Republicans and Dems, it’s between the one-worlders and America’s freedom and liberty. Which way will we go?
I, for one, would hate to see my precious grandchildren live like the Chinese people. Their government has been communist for as long as I can remember.
The elites hate our Constitution. They are patriotic to no country, since they fly their own planes, live in villas in several countries and have no respect for us, the working class. They run most of our mainstream press, plus Hollywood, the music industry and much of our education system. So, what can we do?
We may not all like President Donald Trump, but he’s the only one who can take on this challenge. Back a few years, JFK did; so did his brother, Bobby. They were killed. The globalists mean business. They answer to no one and have big money.
We can resist. Starting at local levels, even our school boards, we can learn, study and unplug once in a while. Get to really know your neighbors. We live in the greatest country in the world, but can we keep it? We don’t need more cameras or cell towers, we need each other.
Esther Niedzwiecki
Owen