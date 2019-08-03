Nation should be the priority
My father didn’t discuss politics very often. But from the occasional comments he made it was clear that he most often, perhaps always, voted Republican.
The infrequent nature of his political observations might be why I remember one of them clearly. Near the end of the Watergate hearings, he said of Richard Nixon, “He has to resign, for the good of the country.”
I’ve thought about that comment frequently during the past two years. I know what my father would have thought about President Donald Trump, because my dad had no patience with self-aggrandizing bullies.
But I wonder what he’d think about most of the other leaders of today’s Republican Party. The people who stay silent or verbally contort themselves into pretzels trying to rationalize and excuse Trump’s continually divisive rhetoric.
Trump pretends he and the country are inseparable, and that anyone who disagrees with his policies “hates America.” He tells U.S. citizens who criticize him to “go back where (they) came from.” Few GOP leaders condemn those and other absurd declarations.
And when it’s time to choose between national security and fealty to Trump, which do Republicans choose? Senate leader Mitch McConnell refuses to allow votes on bills designed to keep foreigners from corrupting America’s voting process. McConnell knows Russia intervened to help Trump in 2016 and will keep trying to support him through next year. McConnell’s lack of action on the issue makes his priorities obvious and shows his principles to be nonexistent.
“For the good of the country.” What a concept.
Bill Mills
Eau Claire
City backed park project
The Eau Claire City Council voted with veterans on every request it received for the Veterans Tribute Trail. It’s unusual to be unanimous on anything these days but, over the past two years, the council has voted unanimously on five different occasions to support veterans. Yes, support.
So it is surprising and upsetting to see false letters being printed in this newspaper claiming the City Council stopped the project.
If there is anyone to blame for the project suddenly moving out of Eau Claire, I think it is the individual who slammed a 30-pound plaque on the desk of a Waterways and Parks commissioner, threatened and yelled at the commissioners, then wrote an email stating that if the entire park didn’t get renamed Veterans Tribute Park that “it’s going to be an all-out war.” How ironic, and yes indeed, those are the words and actions of the Veterans Foundation president.
Instead of collaborating with Veterans for Unity, the Neighborhood Association and the Community Garden, to simply come up with a name that could be a win-win for all the park’s users, the Veterans Foundation leadership called it quits and left for Altoona. The decision to split instead of work together with others was theirs alone.
I support veterans, so I’m sad to see the project leave Eau Claire. I think the veterans and our entire community lost a great project because of poor leadership in its ranks — not anything the City Council did. They were doing their best to work on the veterans memorial while being considerate of others in the community. That is what a city council is supposed to do. The problem is with the Veterans Foundation leadership, not the council.
Rev. Sandee Kosmo
Eau Claire
City priorities questioned
I’m wondering if our City Council shouldn’t be awarded some kind of unit citation award but I can’t figure out what to call it. In the military, unit citations are awarded to units that have done something special. These are not individual awards but awards to the whole group. And our council members have sure done some special things.
Think of the brave decisions our council members have made. All of those intense meetings about what kind of name should be put on the doors of new restrooms. Our brave council members debated this issue and actually made a decision. They even strutted around and professed how proud they were to be so decisive.
Now, our council is having closed door sessions regarding developing the Cannery District. I sure hope they are giving a lot of conversation/debate to the gardeners on the west bank of the Chippewa River. The local gardens are of the highest priority to our council members. They have protected the community gardens on the east side of the river from extra traffic on those sacred grounds. Now, with no veterans park, those gardens can remain the peaceful tourist-drawing plots that our council members can be so proud of protecting.
I’m thankful that the folks that spent so much time developing a Veterans Tribute Park took the action they did to move the park to Altoona. The time, money and planning done to make this park happen isn’t going to be wasted now.
Thanks to the folks in Altoona for making this Veterans Tribute Park a reality. I’m a vet and the park isn’t about me, rather it’s to remember the folks that paid the price for all of us to be free.
Bill Baxter
Eau Claire