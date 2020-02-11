Senator stands out among his peers
Initially, my intent of this letter was to rail and chastise the Republican senators for their vote not to impeach. Instead, I decided to thank one.
Recently, I called Sen. Mitt Romney’s office in Washington, D.C. I told him how proud I was of his actions. I realize that it must have taken a lot of courage to vote the way he did. Obviously, he is a man with high morals, great faith, a conscience, a conviction to do the right thing and integrity.
Somehow the word “integrity” is lost at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. As we all know, it takes a great deal of courage and strength to stand up against a bully. Romney stood up against two of them. I have not always seen eye to eye with Romney, but in this case I would humbly shake his hand.
Thank you, Sen. Romney.
As for the rest of you senators, it’s not too late. You can still do the right thing (lowering prescription drug prices comes to mind). Listen to your constituents; 75% of people polled asked for witnesses during the impeachment trail, yet you fell into line with Donnie and Mitch. Once again, you put party above people. You will have more opportunities to do the right thing, but ultimately the voters will decide if you did.
John Salwei
Amery