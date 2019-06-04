Team effort on broadband in state
Facilitating broadband deployment is an issue that generates strong bipartisan support in our nation’s capital. In May, the entire Wisconsin Congressional delegation came together seeking FCC action on better broadband mapping, which will lead to more efficient broadband investments.
Sen. Ron Johnson led the delegation in sending a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. Johnson was joined by Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Reps. Jim Sensenbrenner, Ron Kind, Gwen Moore, Sean Duffy, Mark Pocan, Glenn Grothman, Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil.
The Wisconsin delegation agrees that creating broadband maps using validated data and standardized methods of granular reporting will be essential to ensuring that resources are going to the neediest communities and universal service is available throughout America. In the interest of effectively allocating federal resources to unserved communities, the delegation urged the FCC to take immediate action to improve its broadband maps.
WSTA members sincerely appreciate the support of the entire Wisconsin delegation on this important issue. Wisconsin needs granular and accurate broadband maps to guarantee scarce public and private sector funds are efficiently targeting our remaining unserved residents. We need the FCC to take action toward this goal as soon as possible.
Bill Esbeck
Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association executive director
Getting Out trout story applauded
I have to tell you how much I enjoyed your article in the May 24 edition of your newspaper.
The committed-to-trout story was a great story, and I enjoy reading about the outdoors and especially your stories on trout.
I don’t have a subscription to your paper but I make it a point to buy every Friday edition to read Getting Out.
Keep those trout stories coming.
Ronald Moe
Arcadia