Help wanted in Washington, D.C.
We the people are seeking a civil, mature, positive role model with integrity to be our next president. It does not matter what your party affiliation is.
You must be at least 35 years old and born here in the USA. It is imperative that you have ethical behavior and are mentally, morally and socially fit to handle this position.
If you have a preexisting condition such as that of a liar, cheater or blowhard, do not apply for this job.
The pay is $400,000 per year with extensive fringe benefits. It consists of one or two four-year terms, which is determined by the will of the people.
The USA is an equal opportunity employer dedicated to the proposition that this job will again be performed in good spirit, quality taste and in a traditional concept.
Military veterans are encouraged to apply.
Bob Dettmer
Eau Claire
New legislation helps protect birds
Are you seeing fewer birds around your home or bird feeders?
Birds face many challenges — habitat loss, collisions, pesticides — and recently the Trump administration’s reinterpretation of the century-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Instead of protecting birds, now MBTA grants a free pass to destroy birds and their habitat as long as it isn’t “intentional.” “Incidental” bird kills or habitat destruction require no accountability or restoration.
Recently the state of Virginia planned major construction off Chesapeake Bay that would destroy the nesting grounds of 25,000 migratory birds. Consideration of building a replacement island was dropped when officials learned conservation measures were no longer required.
Multiply Virginia’s decision thousands of times across the country as states, counties and industries follow suit. Common sense precautions like covering oil waste pits so birds don’t mistake them for lakes, insulating small sections of electric power lines so birds don’t get electrocuted, siting wind farms away from migration routes, restoring bird habitat after oil spills — all past practices that helped save bird lives — are no longer a government concern.
Coincidentally, Trump’s push to open millions of acres of public lands including Alaska’s National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling will expose additional bird nesting areas and sanctuaries to devastation from construction and incidental spills.
The challenges to birds are great. Bird populations in North America have plummeted by three billion since 1970. Federal law is essential to protecting what we have left.
The Migratory Bird Protection Act (H.R. 5552) has been introduced to restore protections for birds. The bill provides a permit process for industrial activity that would include best management practices to avoid “incidental” bird kills. Ask your members of Congress to please co-sponsor the MBPA to restore and strengthen bird protections. See tinyurl.com/vjh9vw3.
Kathy Kascewicz
Fifield