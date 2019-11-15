GOP dropping ball on gun control
On Wednesday, Nov. 13, Attorney General William Barr stated that the reason no gun control legislation has been passed is because of the impeachment proceedings. According to Barr, “things in Washington are not amenable to compromise and negotiation.” On Nov. 14 another school shooter killed two young Americans and wounded several others.
Barr is partially correct: the House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority, passed reasonable gun control bills. They were forwarded to the Senate where Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to bring them to a vote. And in Wisconsin, the special session to discuss simple gun control measures, requested by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, was canceled by Republican Sen. Scott Fitzgerald.
Barr is unable to correctly identify persons “not amenable to compromise and negotiation.”
Maybe voters can help him out.
Sharon Hildebrand
Eau Claire
Lawsuit deal just doesn’t feel right
Correct me if i’m wrong, but ordering Blugold Real Estate to pay $90,000 annually, isn’t that just a legal form of extortion? Pay us, or your building might catch on fire and maybe the fire trucks might not come when called.
I know that this is the only option available, but it still leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
Donna Gavin
Eau Claire