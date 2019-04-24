Wolves being targeted with poison
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Wisconsin DNR officials are investigating several cases in which pet dogs and wild animals were poisoned in northern Wisconsin. Law enforcement suspect poison traps were left out to kill gray wolves. In 2010 a notorious anti-wolf news source, Lobo Watch, put out information on how to kill wolves if USFWS wouldn’t delist them.
Putting out poison traps to kill gray wolves is an abomination of our natural resources. It’s an act of violence against nature itself. The person or persons committing this type of crime should have the book thrown at them, and not just be given a fine and revocation of hunting rights. They’ve intentionally killed four dogs, raccoons, weasels, and at least one gray wolf.
Multiple poison traps have been discovered in the state over three counties. They have committed this crime because they hate gray wolves. What would have happened if a young child, say a toddler, got into the poison traps?
The DNR, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service are asking for the public's help in this case. If you have information, leave a tip by calling or texting 800-TIP-WDNR or 800-847-9367. Report your tip online at dnrx.wisconsin.gov/rav.
Rachel Tilseth
Menomonie