GOP should be standing up to president
How many more terrible days are left for us in the presidency of Donald J. Trump?
How much more indignation can we stomach? How does America keep her head up when she’s covered in shame? What reparations will generations need to pay for the damages Trump is causing at home and abroad?
The silence of his party is deafening and unconscionable. How can they accede to governance by presidential whim and tweet? How can a once august chamber prostrate itself out of fear before a churlish dictator it is within its constitutional power and duty to depose?
The founders fought a revolution to free us from the capriciousness of a monarch, to insure dignity and justice under law to every citizen. They had suffered under the crown and were determined to risk their lives and sacred honor to break the bonds of tyranny.
We betray their trust and relinquish the safeguards they instituted every day we bend the knee before a self-glorifying, self-dealing president who daily voids himself on their graves.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith
Kelly deserving of position on top court
We say it all the time because it’s true: experience matters. That’s true of everything from hiring a car mechanic to choosing a doctor. It’s equally applicable when deciding who to vote for as the next justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
When we go to the voting booth in April, only Daniel Kelly will have a proven track record as a justice of the Supreme Court. During his years on the court, Justice Kelly has reviewed thousands of cases and written numerous thoughtful, scholarly opinions. He is prepared for every case, treating the lawyers and litigants with respect and courtesy.
On the bench, he brings to bear his experience as a partner at a major law firm, general counsel for a large charity and editor-in-chief of a law review. His decades of work in a variety of challenging legal settings give him the insight, background and context to understand the important facts and argument in each case that comes before him.
When we vote, we collectively choose who to hire to serve us in government. Kelly is proof that experience matters when we vote for our judges.
NICK ESBECK
Eau Claire
Johnson’s position on Ukraine troubling
Sen. Ron Johnson said he had no knowledge of a 2016 letter he signed onto pushing Ukraine to reform its prosecutor general’s office and judiciary.
The bipartisan letter appears to undermine claims made by President Donald Trump and Republicans that Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to fire then Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin to stop investigations into a Ukrainian natural gas company that his son, Hunter Biden, sat on the board of.
The letter sent by members of the Senate Ukraine Caucus focused on longstanding issues of corruption in Ukraine and urged reforms of the government. Johnson said, “I don’t engage in hypocrisy.” Well, Ron, that sure looks like you do when you say, “Nothing wrong with Donald Trump asking China to investigate Biden.” Didn’t Donald Trump just ask Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden?
THOMAS DAVENPORT
Eau Claire
Gasoline comparatively expensive in EC
Why are we being gouged?
We fueled up in New Berlin on Friday, Sept. 20 — regular gas, $2.389; price here, $2.699-plus ($2.799 on Tuesday, Sept. 24).
Why is fuel in southern Wisconsin 30 to 40 cents less than in the Chippewa Valley?
Could it be the Eau Claire cartel?
Dave Reischel
Bloomer
Wait until truth known in UW-EC incident
The Sept. 25 issue of the Leader-Telegram featured an article titled, “Anti-racism stand to be edited.” The article discussed the stand by City Council members regarding racist remarks against a Native American student posted on a dormitory door Sept. 15.
The resolution was crafted by the usual suspects, the “Dubious Duo” of Andrew Werthmann and Kate Beaton. Beaton stated, “We felt it was important that our action be timely and responsive to the incident at UW-EC.” The resolution decried “systemic racism” and called out the police, UW-EC and everyone as racist, with the exception, of course, of Beaton and Werthmann.
I think a better approach would have been to wait for the investigation to unfold. Let’s hope for a successful and transparent investigation following facts wherever they may take them regardless of those wanting a result to fit a narrative they desire.
Maybe the outrage happened. If so, hand out severe punishment.
Maybe it did not happen. Think about the recent Jussie Smollett story. If you have forgotten Rachel Dolezal, the head of the NAACP in Spokane, Wash., do a Google search. How about Yasmin Seweid, a Muslim college student who lied about being attacked by a Trump supporter?
Professor Wilfred Reilly of Kentucky State University authored the book “Hate Crime Hoax.” Reilly is a black man whose book analyzes 435 hate crime allegations from 2010 to 2017 and found that less than a third were genuine.
Let’s go back to the purported incident of Sept. 15. What better way for a young activist to gain “street cred” than to be racially smeared? Add in the allegation that it happened a day before her birthday and you have double victim status.
I advise the council to wait for the facts and comment then.
Mick Conroy
Eau Claire