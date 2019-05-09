Trump transparency advisable
Now that the media has provided us with information of the president’s tax returns for the period of time from 1985 to 1994, people must ask themselves just what is the president hiding from the American public.
If, as the president claims, this is “fake news,” then why not disclose the actual returns from this period in time. By now the audits should have been completed and what little settlement finalized.
If the report is correct, it is hard to accept that there was a total tax loss of more than $1 billion over that time. If so, that means most of us who actually paid federal income taxes paid more than the man who is now running our country.
It seems to me, it’s time to really find out just who this man is.
Joel Sigel
Chippewa Falls