Laws needed to address violence
What is a red flag or extreme risk protection law? While I’m grateful for the press the extreme risk protection laws have received since our most recent mass shootings, I’m also concerned about the focus coming from our news media.
The focus seems to be on this law “taking the gun away” from a person who is identified as having violent behavior or intentions. But the focus or intent of the extreme risk protection law is this:
Establish a quick — usually 48- to 72-hour period — when law enforcement, a family member or a qualified mental health provider can request that a person, felt to be exhibiting violent behavior or intentions, appear before a judge. The judge considers the facts and can require assessment for mental health treatment for that person. Yes, the judge can also temporarily remove weapons from the person. A well-written law would have penalties for falsely accusing a person of being dangerously violent.
The human capabilities of conscience, empathy, reasoning and hope are strengthened with this law. Why?
Because that conscience alarm pings in our head, calling us to do something. Don’t ignore what you see or hear.
Empathy allows us to feel the person’s anguish and despair. Violently angry people are not happy people. They are feeling anguish and despair.
Reasoning gives us the skills to design legislation to help with the problem of suicide and killing others.
Hope, the most difficult emotion to maintain at times, is fueled by legislators helping families, mental health providers and law enforcement with our troubling, increasing occurrences of violence.
The purpose of this law is to identify the violent person before they become part of our over-crowded incarceration system.
Let’s get them into the health care system before they become criminals.
Janet Frase
Eau Claire