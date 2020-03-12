Characteristics of ‘nice’ vs. ‘awful’ people
The left is full of nice people. They pride themselves on being nice. The left also believes that all conservatives are the opposite of nice; awful. Or as Hillary Clinton preferred to call them, deplorable.
So what are the differences between the nice people and the awful people? The soon to be declared saint, Bishop Sheen, once had some thoughts on that:
1. Nice people always think they are good. Awful (deplorable) people know that they are not.
2. Nice people never do wrong. They never sin. They make “mistakes.” They never apologize, they “express regret.” Awful people think they are just plain bad. If they do wrong, they have sinned, broken a commandment. They say I am sorry.
3. Nice people are alcoholics. It’s not their fault, they have a “disease.” Awful people are drunks. They are fighting against their passions and weaknesses. And, if they succeed, they say, “There but for the grace of God go I.”
4. Nice people say, “How stupid I was. What a fool I was.” Deplorable people say, “What a wretched sinner I am.”
The nice people will always have various ways of explaining away their sins if they get caught and then only if it is expedient or they are forced to so.
I was reminded of this recently as Sen. Chuck Schumer tried to explain away his threats to two Supreme Court justices.
“I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language” (it’s not my fault. It’s how I was raised). “My point was there would be political consequences for President Trump and Senate Republicans.” No sir, you lie. You directed your threat to and at two justices by name.
Michael Bauer
Eau Claire