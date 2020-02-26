Solar panel effort at local schools applauded
Here is what gives me hope: North and Memorial students and teachers working together to raise funds to harness solar energy on both of their schools.
They are working to put a 360-panel array on each school. And even better yet, citizens from all over Eau Claire and around the United States are also doing their part to raise funds for the project. We’ve even had a family from Norway donate.
This is people seeing the value of solar energy for economic reasons, for environmental reasons and for educational purposes. Cal Couillard, a Memorial graduate, is donating half of the panels for the solar project. Students, citizens and teachers are creating videos, talking to community groups, and asking friends and relatives to join them and be a part of this effort.
No tax dollars are being used to fund the project’s remaining expenses of electrical and mounting equipment, installation and maintenance costs. Learn more about how a dedicated group of your community citizens are making Eau Claire a better place to live. Visit the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation website: tinyurl.com/u97dj2u.
Ellen Terwilliger
Eau Claire