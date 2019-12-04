Giving thanks for help after tornado struck
With the aftermath of the Wheaton tornado, we would like to extend our thanks, not only to family and friends, but to our local DNR and Goettl Logging.
We feel so fortunate to have had these caring individuals to help us and make our overwhelming property cleanup happen quickly and efficiently.
Dennis Hutchison, with the DNR, came out to personally talk with us and assess our tree damage. He presented us with ideas and contacts (loggers, etc.) to start the cleanup process. We appreciated his time and expertise.
After contacting Jon Goettl’s logging company, he had his crew and equipment ready to go within a few days. They did a tidy job and were very considerate of our property. We were more than satisfied with their work.
Though we are very sad for the loss of our beautiful old oak trees, we are truly thankful for these people who went above and beyond to give us a well-groomed landscape. We will speak highly of their service always.
John and Cindy Brace
Elk Mound