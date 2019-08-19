House bills need to be opposed
Last September, Rep. Ron Kind wrote this on Facebook: “The Land and Water Conservation Fund provides important funding for conservation projects across Wisconsin, including the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge and the Ice Age Trail.”
He was advocating for the reauthorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). As he pointed out, it provides a lot of money to Wisconsin for important projects that protect Wisconsin’s beautiful outdoors and wildlife. I hope we can continue counting on him to protect this fund this September, when the House of Representatives will consider two bills that would harm conservation efforts.
H.R. 205 and H.R. 1941 would ban new offshore natural gas and oil exploration and development in the Atlantic, Pacific and part of the Gulf of Mexico. This ban would be permanent — a bad decision we simply couldn’t walk away from in the future. And because the LWCF gets millions in funding from revenues generated by natural gas and oil development, this legislation would directly harm the ability to protect some of Wisconsin’s most important landmarks, like the St. Croix National Scenic River and the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. The fact is, no offshore development means no money for LWCF. This would have a disastrous impact on Wisconsin’s environment.
If we want to see the LWCF continue to protect Wisconsin’s wildlife and outdoor recreational areas, Kind should oppose these short-sighted and careless bills. He knows how important conservation funding is for Wisconsin, and I hope this will be reflected in his votes against H.R. 205 and H.R. 1941.
Stephanie Brown
River Falls