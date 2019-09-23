Voting critical in upcoming elections
Economic inequality, crumbling roadways, polluted water, climate change, frequent mass shootings, lack of access to health care.
That’s a very short list of a multitude of diverse, seemingly unsolvable problems that plague us today. Our many problems seem so complex and unrelated we don’t know where to begin.
Perhaps we do know where to begin. There’s one common thread that unites every single problem we have: the Republican Party. The Republican Party sucks up to the wealthy elite while ignoring the needs of the majority.
The GOP is coldly indifferent to the common good.
The first step in turning things around is to get out and vote, and vote for Democrats. We must participate in every election — presidential, mid-term and local. Every election matters. Every vote matters. Without our active participation things will only get worse.
Mike Cundiff
Menomonie