Dems’ agenda? Destroy America
Yes, you read that headline correct.
Today’s leftist Democratic/socialist party supports murdering babies; getting rid of the Constitution; silencing all who disagree with them as racist; getting rid of our freedom “of” religion (not “from” religion); backing Muslims who win elections and refuse to take their oath on the Bible; despising law enforcement and our fantastic military and blaming them for our problems just like their heroes (the Obamas) did; dissolving ICE, getting rid of Border Patrol agents and all border laws protecting our country; insisting on social justice and income equality; backing Black Panthers, Antifa, Black Lives Matter and all racist groups that destroy our historical statues, buildings, cars and anything else in their way during protests (ever hear a Democrat criticize them?); public-funded colleges blacklisting conservatives from speaking at them; abolishing our Electoral College, the Supreme Court (as is) and our right to bear arms; opening our borders and having American taxpayers support all illegals, giving them the right to vote; free health care and college education; and giving felons the right to vote.
They are spineless when ultra-radical Reps. Ilhan Omar, Minn., Rashida Tlaib, Mich., and their new ultra-socialist darling, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, N.Y., blast Jewish people and Israel and our American leadership.
I could go on, but these are the people who say President Trump has mental problems, while their party is made up of phony, hypocritical Democratic leadership, disgusting Hollywood and late-night TV show hosts using slime ball gutter language against the president as Democrats cheer them on.
Americans: Wake up — Trump is not the problem. It’s today’s Democrat/socialist party that suffers “Trump hatred derangement sickness” because they lost the election. They are the sick ones.
Tom Fuller
Eau Claire