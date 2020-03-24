Misconceptions abound in education field
In response to “A guide to issue of school funding in state” (Leader-Telegram, March 1).
First, a bit of history. When public schools, supported by tax money, began in the early 1800s, they were a response to the fears of our founders that an uneducated citizenry would lead to mob rule, as during the French Revolution. The purpose of public schools was to “raise up an educated citizenry” and so preserve the republic. When Catholic bishops sought public tax support for the Catholic parochial schools at that time because the public schools were too “Protestant,” they were rebuffed. They had no valid claim on the public treasury.
Second, we as a republic made decisions to establish a public education system, using tax money. When we pay our taxes, we do not retain control over the money once it is paid. It is used for the purposes determined by the electorate and guided by our federal and state constitutions and federal and state laws.
Third, when parents exercise their free choice in determining the education of their children, the assertion that the parents are “saving” money for the public schools and so deserve consideration in the form of support for their private or religious school is a false argument. Those parents made the choice to send their children to a private or religious school, and that is their right; but they cannot make the claim that the money should follow the children.
Public tax money for private and religious schools is unconstitutional. The fiction that the money is going to the parents in the form of vouchers and not directly to the schools is just that, a fiction.
In Wisconsin, each school voucher is worth about $7,500. I pay about $3,900 in property tax; about $2,500 of that goes for schools.
Nick Smiar
Eau Claire
Coronavirus far from only health threat
I understand that we are all concerned about the coronavirus, and we need to contain and minimize its effect.
But every year, thousands of people die from gun violence. Tens of thousands die from influenza. Tens of thousands die from not having access to health care. Hundreds of thousands die from obesity-related disease.
Why do we just take these things for granted, say that nothing can be done about them, and just let it happen?
Rick Sommerfeld
Eau Claire
Tragic tale of Titanic being revisited
While comparisons are being made between COVID-19 and the influenza pandemic of 1918, I think a similarity can be found in the tale of the Titanic as well.
So that he might boast of crossing the North Atlantic in record time, Edward John Smith, captain of the massive ocean liner, failed to slow his ship when ice was reported directly in his path.
This brings to mind the man currently at the helm of our nation, who believes he can steam his way through a viral pandemic by sheer bluster and blather, ignoring what he does not want to see is in his way to reelection.
Unlike Captain Smith, however, who creditably faced the demise due him, President Donald Trump refuses to accept reality or blame, pretending that the perilous waters we see swiftly rising along the decks will soon be calmed, miraculously. All he needs to do is say the word, for no calamity would dare deprive him of swift passage to victory and self-glory.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith