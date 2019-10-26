President Donald Trump has set the bar very low
It’s hard to imagine why Americans have a hard time understanding why our commander in chief makes the decisions he does when it comes to the military.
He learned his military experience from the military boarding school his parents placed him in because of his bad behavior. He was able to dodge the military draft five times and in his divorce decrees he stated that if any of his children joined the military or the Peace Corps or got a job they would be financially cut off.
During his first term in office the American taxpayer will have spent $750 million chartering him and his family to and from his privately owned properties, future investment areas and other events. He has little to no respect for women of any age and brags about it. Anyone that doesn’t agree with him must be a Democrat because in his mind everyone else believes he walks on water.
In his mind there are two types of American citizens, Trumpeteers and Democrats. Today’s parents of young children must be troubled to have their children look at the actions and personal life of the U.S. commander in chief. At least with the bar set so low everyone should be able to achieve it.
Tony Huppert
Spring Valley
Americans better off than they were previously
If you ask Democrats — I urge you to view their debates — you would hear over and over that the Republican tax cuts benefit only the top 0.1% while the middle class pays the bill.
However, a study conducted by former Census researchers and current statisticians at Sentier Research shows large income gains by the middle class over the past nearly three years. Median income of the average middle-class family has risen around $5,000 in less than three years. In the eight years of the presidency of George W. Bush, income gains were about $400 and during the eight years of the Barack Obama presidency income gains were around $1,000. In addition to the rise in income, the average middle-class family paid $2,500 less in income taxes. Therefore the average family finds themselves over $6,000 better off.
Like any statistics, not everybody experiences the average. Some families are obviously doing worse than average while many others are doing better. I urge readers to remember these results as they decide their future voting.
While at it, remember the unemployment rates which are lower than they have been for decades. The Republican tax bill has benefited everybody. Work cures a lot of society’s woes.
Dennis Knutson
Chippewa Falls
Term ‘sociopath’ seems applicable in current climate
The Healthline website reports: “A sociopath is a term used to describe someone who has antisocial personality disorder (ASPD). People with ASPD can’t understand others’ feelings. They’ll often break rules or make impulsive decisions without feeling guilty for the harm they cause. People with ASPD also use ‘mind games’ to control friends, family members, co-workers, or strangers. They may be perceived as charismatic or charming.”
The article goes on to say that someone with ASPD “consistently shows a lack of regard for others’ feelings or violations of people’s rights. People with ASPD may not realize that they have these behaviors. They may live their entire lives without a diagnosis.”
Diagnosis is made, according to the article, when the behavior of someone older than 18 shows at least three of the following traits:
• Disrespect for norms or laws.
• Deceptions such as using a false identity for personal gain.
• Little thought of consequences or long-term plans.
• Shows aggression or aggravation.
• Doesn’t consider their own safety or that of others.
• Doesn’t follow up on responsibilities.
• Doesn’t feel guilt or remorse for harming others.
Other symptoms include not showing emotion or investment in the lives of others; using humor, intelligence or charisma to manipulate others; having a sense of superiority and unwavering opinions; not learning from mistakes; not being able to keep positive relationships; attempting to control others with threats or intimidation.
In September, columnist Gene Lyons wrote that, Trump’s “an aging sociopath visibly slipping into dementia.” President Donald Trump earns at least a 4.0 grade-point average based on the seven diagnostic criteria of a sociopath listed on the Healthline website.
Ronald Parejko
Eau Claire
Customer service lauded at Eau Claire stores
I recently visited three Eau Claire stores and discovered great customer service.
My wife sent me to Festival Foods to buy Brie cheese. I asked the first employee I encountered where I could find it. He walked with me to another part of the store and introduced me to the employee responsible for that department. To my surprise, I discovered there were several varieties of Brie cheese. The employee explained my options. Not wanting to buy the wrong product, I decided to call home, only to discover that I did not have my cellphone. That is when the employee offered her personal cellphone.
Visiting Menards, I went to the front desk to ask where to find the product I was interested in. The employee looked up the product on her computer and told me how to get to aisle 215 where I found the product I needed.
Needing a new battery for my cellphone, I went to Batteries Plus Bulbs. The employee at the desk knew what questions to ask, checked out several things on my phone, quoted me the price for an installed battery and told me that my phone, with new battery, could be ready in 45 minutes.
We are fortunate to have stores with great customer service in our community.
John Moseng
Eau Claire
Local thrill-seeker coverage unwarranted
So, the illegal BASE jumper gets front page coverage. Why?
Aren’t there so many others who have done good and legal things more deserving of that space in the paper?
Lori Minch
Mondovi