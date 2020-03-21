Baby boomer thankful to those under the age of 60
You have not seen any of my creative gems in a while because I swore I would never write in again. But I read a letter in this column recently that stoked up my conservative emotions and felt compelled to write another political-based letter to the editor.
But instead of ripping on the folks who blame Trump for everything (did I mention for the umpteenth time I do not like Trump the person?) and ripping on the recent articles (written by some who I know have not ever made a substantial risk-based decision that could materially impact anyone) about how the Trump administration and the nonpolitical CDC are botching the once-in-a-lifetime decision-making process related to the coronavirus, I thought I would write about something more important.
I would like to thank every person that is reading this letter to the editor and every person in the world under the age of 60 for putting up with all of the coronavirus restrictions being put on your lives. I would like to apologize to all the businesses that have been and will be materially impacted by the loss of revenue. I would like to apologize to all of the citizens of our city, state, country and the world for any and all of the financial hardships you may encounter over the next several months.
I thank you and apologize to you because you are doing this for me and other folks over the age of 60 with some underlying health conditions. If it were not for us this would, for the most part, just be a new strain of the cold and/or flu.
To all my fellow old farts (or boomers), it’s not poppycock what the government says. Stay the hell out of the public.
Jon Hehli
Altoona
We all must bridge divisions given crisis
First of all, I believe that this presidential election should be placed on hold for one year. Also, the door-to-door census.
Politically, we simply can’t afford the division and confusion. Basically, we can’t afford to hate each other at this time; there will be plenty of time for that after things stabilize. We share a common goal: survival.
I would like to look at a few “what ifs.”
What if Hillary Clinton and the liberals had actually won the 2016 race? We would have had open borders, floods of infected people fleeing their countries with no way of stopping the flow — masses of homeless, untested, uninsured people overwhelming health systems and potentially crashing all existing protocols and procedures.
And we would have come into this mess with a weak economy and high unemployment. We would have had the Second Amendment broken so badly that there would be no way to ever defend our families and friends. It should be obvious what happens in our society when law breaks down — time to rob, rape and pillage.
If the left would have won that election, we would have been like lambs to the slaughter. And all the crazy gun nuts and “preppers” would have been found to be right.
We can, as a people, deal with this. It’s not a virus that will bring us down as a nation. It’s the failure to learn from this, the panic and the division of leadership.
We must, above all, stay alert and informed. Don’t make choices out of panic, they will most likely be wrong. And, most of all, work together. If we can’t work together we will fall apart.
William Gordon
Chippewa Falls
Ill-advised policies abound for president
Most of America is shocked, but not surprised, by the ineptitude of the Trump administration’s handling of the current pandemic. As the president has made clear during his tenure, rational evaluations and fact-based analyses are alien to him. He has removed most who have expertise and experience in everything from climate assessment to medicine. He doesn’t need them as a self-proclaimed “very stable genius.”
His proposed budgets — fortunately rejected by Congress — further reflect his ignorance as he tries to gut critical agencies like CDC, NIH, NOAH, EPA, Agriculture Department, etc.
Were lives not at risk, his efforts to downplay the dangers of the current virus would be comical, and his statements that he knows more than anyone (fill in the specifics depending on the issue) deserve the mockery they generate.
But here are two specific issues about which many are not fully aware:
First, his desire for a reduction or elimination of “payroll taxes” would have little benefit to the economy, but would threaten the future of Social Security and Medicare, which are funded by these essential collections. Elimination of these critical programs has been a long-stated goal of the Republican Party and this would be a backdoor way to achieve it.
Second, his stated goal to help the cruise industry — headed in several cases by members of Mar-A-Lago who are his friends — is utterly ridiculous. Virtually all of the major cruise companies are incorporated outside of the U.S. and do not pay any federal income taxes. Why would we give tax dollars to them? Cronyism? Socialism?
I know this letter may generate stinging rebukes from those who live in “Fox World” and regularly extol the president in this space. I hope they will check my facts before doing so.
John Urice
Eau Claire
Addressing the question: Am I a socialist?
I certainly like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
I believe Americans’ goal should be that everyone has health care. Denmark, Norway and Sweden have many social programs, and they certainly are not communist countries. They are also among the happiest people in the world.
Some folks say a socialist is a communist, and that certainly is not true. One of my favorite presidential quotes from over 150 years ago is Abraham Lincoln’s:
“The legitimate object of government is to do for a community of people whatever they need to have done, but can not do, at all, or can not, so well do, for themselves — in their separate and individual capacities.”
Dennis Gjerseth
Humbird