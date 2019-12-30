It’s critical to combat climate change
It is time to embrace the reality of climate change and say “yes” to wind and solar power.
We must decrease our human carbon footprint and hold carbon gas emissions to less than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change notes the “scientific evidence for warming of the climate system is unequivocal” (climate.nasa.gov/evidence).
It is time to act now. We see the impact in our own backyards, farmers struggling with their crops, fires ravaging the West Coast, the torrential rains, heavy snowfalls and devastating effects from flooding. It is our own human activity and dependency upon fossil fuels that has led to global warming and these environmental effects. We have to move away from coal and other petroleum-based fossil fuels. The fossil fuel companies have withheld the reality of the science, meanwhile carbon dioxide saturates the air, warming our climate at alarming rates. Increasing allergies, tick-borne diseases and injuries from extreme weather events are examples of the health burden of climate change. Recovery from the economic and health costs of climate change are beyond the capacity of many family and community budgets.
We have to say “yes” to wind and solar energy. I embrace the reality of the science that shows we must move quickly to implement wind and solar energy sources to decrease our human carbon footprint. Join me in action and support wind and solar power as energy sources. Our health and the health of our kids and grandkids depend upon us to listen to the science and act.
Pamela Guthman
Holcombe