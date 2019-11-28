A cause for all to rejoice
The Guttmacher Institute recently reported that abortion levels are the lowest since 1973.
This should be cause for everyone regardless of religion or politics to rejoice. Liberals who for decades have touted that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare” should be happy. Abortion is still legal, only about a dozen moms die each year during the procedure, and the number of abortions is at record lows.
Planned Parenthood should be happy since they claim abortion is only 3% of what they do. In fact, to be consistent, they should seek to make them even rarer.
Pro-lifers should be happy because fewer babies are being dismembered, vacuumed from the womb and having their body parts sold. But the question behind this statistic remains: Why the steady decrease in the number of abortions over the last decades?
Why do most Americans identify as pro-life? One likely reason is the undeniable scientific fact that abortion takes the life of a living human being. Advances in medical knowledge, such as ultrasound technology, have given us a window into the womb. Entire textbooks describe details of development in the womb.
We know of the various markers of growth from the miracle of conception to the first heartbeat to the functioning of each bodily system, culminating in the birth. At each stage of the process the baby is 100% human, as much as any of us outside the womb. There is no reason why one human should be denied the right to life because of size, location, development or degree of dependency.
Evidently, most people agree and so abortion rates are falling. What a greater day of rejoicing it will be when the number of abortions becomes zero because every life is welcomed, nurtured and loved.
Pastor Sam Faust
Merrillan