Private schools good option for some
I would like to respond to the “Voice of the People” article in the Leader-Telegram on Oct. 7 titled, “Time to put a stop to voucher program.”
First, I would like to say that we sent both of our children through the parochial school system in Eau Claire. We not only paid their tuition through 12 grades — which we have no regrets doing and would do it again — but we also paid property and state taxes that funded the public school system.
Another point I would like to make is if all of the private schools, in Eau Claire, were to shut down, the public school system would really take a big hit. The system would probably have to build a school or two to handle the increased number of students, plus staffing the school(s) with qualified teachers. I think your property taxes and state taxes might take a major hit as well.
The last point I would like to make is that maybe the parents felt the parochial/private schools’ educational system was a better fit for their children because the class sizes are smaller and this gives better teacher-to-student ratios and the end result will be a better one-on-one relationship between the teacher and the student.
John Nicolai
Eau Claire