Organized labor plays vital role
I read with interest the story in the July 3 edition of the Leader-Telegram about some folks who helped out some people less fortunate (“Plumbers make needed fixes; trailer homes pass inspection and allowed to remain open”).
It is worthy of note in today’s political climate that repairs to which this story refers were completed by members of the Local 434 Plumbers & Steamfitters union, who heeded the call on short notice and with unclear prospects of being paid. Next time you hear or read some right-wing politician or one of their many blind followers spout their anti-union rhetoric, think back to this act of compassion and charity.
Far from being “lazy people who hide behind the union shield to keep from being fired,” these folks are among some of your best neighbors and are some of the most productive citizens in any community. This kind of impromptu community service is the norm rather than the exception. Furthermore, these workers are highly trained and, as such, are the very best at their trade. Even more to the point, their employers have learned the value of that trained union labor.
These employers enjoy a loyal workforce as well as a ready pool of additional skilled help at the touch of a phone call. They know well that you get what you pay for. And they know there are procedures in place to terminate an unsatisfactory employee with full sanction of his or her union leadership.
The community as a whole benefits from organized labor. Don’t allow anyone to tell you otherwise. And while you’re doing this critical thinking, think also of the folks who teach our children.
Charles Kuehn, retired Ironworkers Local 512 member
Fall Creek
An industry giant remembered
Dear Mr. Lee Iaccoca:
We met in 2001 while preparing to film a PSA for our TV program, “This Renewable House.”
You agreed to be our spokesperson pro bono. We were promoting PV solar rebates through the California Energy Commission. We needed to set the record straight that renewable energy was ready and made financial sense for all Americans.
Somehow, our production day was on an inauspicious date in our American history when we were attacked on 9/11/2001. You held strong to hear President Bush speak on TV at your house in Bel-Air first and then we commenced to picked you up in a Toyota Prius to get you to the filming.
We stood shoulder to shoulder and understood that we are a strong country that will conquer all evil. I must admit, Lee, that I knew and felt your strength as an American that day more than I ever felt from anyone in my life. We appreciated all of what our country has done in our lives and we were committed as countrymen to support the healing and future she deserved.
I often wonder why the day happened as it did. So many interconnected happenings and serendipitous encounters somehow lead our country to do the right thing even though it is stalled currently. But you must now understand the truth and I feel your amazing strength and presence again that says that we will fight the good fight and prevail.
Your esteemed presence in my life taught me how to stand tall, shoulder to shoulder with my countrymen and principles that we share. Rest in peace my friend. We will fight the good fight.
Robert Andruszkiewicz
Eau Claire