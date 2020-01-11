Trump administration overwhelms safeguards
It was Jan. 31, 2017, when our adult daughter, Susan, sent me an email saying, “This is a mess. How do we fix it?”
Trying to be reassuring, this was my email response: “Don’t overreact, remember change is always a somewhat upsetting experience and not always easy. My concern is about the style of decision-making — arbitrary and autocratic — which is never good for a democracy-based government. Take heart, Americans are vigilant and protect our heritage.”
Never did I think any president would do as much damage to our country as has been done by Donald Trump. Now the evidence is clear. Our country is most vulnerable to attack from within. Since our system of government depends on people of honesty and integrity, we are easy prey for a predator president who defies the tradition of honor and respect in that office.
We have seen repeated attacks on the values of decency and credibility over the past three years. And while the Constitution provides the framework for checks and balances, there is no safeguard if our representatives don’t act on our behalf. If party allegiance is the basis for decisions, we are doomed to be a failing republic. If getting re-elected is the primary consideration, we are at the mercy of special interests and big money donors.
How did we get so far from the values and practices of the founders’ vision in our Constitution? The answers are not simple or easy. However, a few things seem clear and begin with the recognition that we are vulnerable and in jeopardy of losing the fight for responsible government. Insisting on accountable representation, being engaged as citizens and voting are some of the tools we have. It really is up to us, you and me. It always has been.
Bill Ellmann
Ladysmith
Kind on wrong side of impeachment issue
Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind did Wisconsin a great disservice by voting for both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Kind, while representing Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, is supposed to serve all of his constituents and vote for what is good for the country. With his vote in favor of impeachment, he demonstrably failed those two objectives.
Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District specifically voted for Trump with around a 5% margin over Hillary Clinton. The people of the district support Trump wholeheartedly. He has put the country in a very stable position, far from the near-apocalyptic state that political pundits and skeptics predicted. While Kind may hide and say that Trump committed impeachable offenses, and is therefore obligated to vote for impeachment, I believe that Wisconsinites are intelligent enough to see through the political fluff that partisan politicians like Kind force-feed to the American people.
The fact that not a single Republican voted for impeachment is staggering; however, the fact that the entire Democratic Party voted to impeach a duly elected president on thin grounds is even more staggering. This impeachment is not bipartisan or representative of the American people and it is a stain on American history.
Kind does not care what his constituents think, that much is clear; and in voting for the articles of impeachment, he cast a vote in spite of what is good for the country. It is nothing but divisive.
With an election right around the corner, Kind should have let his constituents determine the fate of our country. Perhaps he will learn that there are electoral consequences for voting against the will of his constituents, who are determined to vote for someone who will best serve their interests as Wisconsinites and Americans.
People over party, Rep. Kind.
John Hofstede
Rockford, Minn. (recent UW-Eau Claire graduate)
Ever-growing deficit a continuing concern
The unemployment rate is low, but that is only because President Trump is artificially stimulating the economy by running a huge annual budget deficit.
This is grossly irresponsible. We can’t go on borrowing a huge amount of money every year without giving any thought to paying it back. Mature adults know that this is no way to live.
We the people must demand that the government start using common sense.
Douglas Sczygelski
Eau Claire