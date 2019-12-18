Local inmate is victim of a witch hunt
Dear inmate: I read about your conviction in Saturday’s Leader-Telegram and believe you are the victim of a witch hunt.
Several fellow inmates accused you of sneaking meth into jail and selling it to other prisoners. But you’ve stated that you didn’t do it. It’s your word against theirs, and what good is their word anyway; they’re inmates.
And what if nine inmates in your cell block tested positive for meth or refused to be tested at all? No official saw you give them meth, did they? As you said, you were just handing out messages and packets of coffee — a very plausible (and considerate) thing to do.
I support your refusing to be tested yourself. This is after all a hoax, right? Why turn over any evidence to help them continue this sham investigation? And although these same meth-filled inmates happened to give you their prison phone cards or arranged to have money placed in your account, well, your explanation for that is perfectly reasonable as well. The gifts they gave you were, as you so aptly put it, simply the kindness of strangers.
You need someone to defend you right now. Call Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. He more than anyone else in Wisconsin will surely help you. He knows all about defending totally innocent people against “witch hunts.”
George Faunce
Altoona