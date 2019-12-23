Jesus important to many religions
Nowadays, colorful lights and decoration of houses with Christmas trees are expressions of joy and respect for Jesus (peace be upon him).
This special day, I would like to share with my readers that Jesus (peace be upon him) is not only important for Christians but he is honored by Muslims too. The Qur’an states, “When the angels said, ‘O Mary, God gives thee glad tidings of a word from Him; his name shall be the Messiah, Jesus, son of Mary, honored in this world and in the next, and of those who are granted nearness to God;” (3:46).
Islam recognizes him as a Prophet of God and the Qur’an also speaks of his mission, miracles and his crucifixion. Additionally, a complete chapter is named after his mother, (chapter 19).
Jesus (peace be upon him) is known as Isa in the Qur’an and his name is mentioned 25 times, more than the name of Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him). Muslims also believe in his virgin birth but not in his divinity. We also believe that he was blessed with wisdom and book. Qur’an says, “And We caused Jesus, son of Mary, to follow in their footsteps, fulfilling that which was revealed before him in the Torah; and We gave him the Gospel which contained guidance and light, fulfilling that which was revealed before it in the Torah, and a guidance and an admonition for the God-fearing” (5:47).
As a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, founded by Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad who claimed to be The Promised Messiah in 1889, whose advent is awaited by all the major religions, I would like to extend my greetings to all Christians on this special day.
Rafia Mansoor Waraich
Altoona
Simple story?
Is it really this simple?
On the playground the big kid, the tough kid, with his pals all around him, starts shoving around the new kid, the skinny kid. No one on the playground complains until, finally, the whistleblower, the snitch, tells the teacher on duty that day.
When asked by the teacher, the skinny kid said no — “no one was pushing me around. No one wanted my marbles.” So did nothing happen? Was there no shoving or did skinny kid have no choice but to agree — “no harm, no foul.”
I contend that skinny kid had no choice but to say nothing happened. After all, the big kid will be on the playground again tomorrow. Is Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s denial of pressure as simple as that?
Barbara Radke
Eau Claire
Impeach Pelosi?
The morning after the house impeachment vote MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” opened with the outcome of that vote. In the introduction they talked about Nancy Pelosi’s success in keeping her caucus in line and how this put her in the top of her class of powerful speakers.
The first guest to comment was their historian, Jon Meacham. He commented on how she put the country above party and went on to tell a story about how as a child she kept her father’s “favor book,” which tracked horse trades, specifically, which horses to trade or not to trade. (Her father was the mayor of Baltimore).
Was this her introduction to how politics is done? Or, was she participating in a quid pro quo? Or bribery? Or an abuse of power?
Impeach Nancy?
Paul Brenner
Eau Claire