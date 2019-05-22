Trump panders to gullible audience
Mexico will pay for the wall; China will pay for tariffs — both statements made by President Donald Trump.
But, the federal reserve and leading universities research states, the tariffs are costing the American taxpayers $3 billion per month. Trump is doing to the American taxpayers as he did with his foundation. Taking from everyone and giving it to the rich in his personal name, while deducting it as a donation.
The $3 billion per month is costing the American taxpayers, because of the tariffs or tax, to offset the tax break that was given to the rich. Russia and China are investing heavily into increasing agriculture development in their countries because of the instability of the U.S. markets. Once they have succeeded, the future for U.S. agriculture markets in those countries will be eliminated.
Trumpeters' gullibility, I would think and hope, would eventually reach its limit. As in the past, and as tension in the Mideast grow, young men will die to cover up old men's misdeeds to distract attention. As a quotation often attributed to Abraham Lincoln says, “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”
Tony Huppert
Spring Valley