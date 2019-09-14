Equal rights for mother and child
Kirsten Gillibrand, a U.S. senator who was running for the Democratic nomination for president before dropping out, has compared being pro-life to being a racist.
The irony of her statement is that Margaret Sanger, noted birth control activist and a racist, was the founder of what eventually became Planned Parenthood. It is the largest provider of abortions in the United States, including aborting millions of black babies since 1973.
Unfortunately, our federal government has given Planned Parenthood more than $500 million per year over a number of years from our tax money. Because aborting babies is a major source of income for Planned Parenthood, they donate millions of dollars to pro-abortion candidates — the title “Planned-Non-Parenthood” is probably more accurate for the agency.
By contrast, Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr., said the following: “Abortion is a civil wrong. ... if you’re pro-life you can’t be racist because you’re defending life for the most defenseless population on the planet — the little babies in the womb.
“A baby in the womb is a human being and should have equal rights to life. ... The woman (has the) right to choose what to do with her body — of course she has that right — but the baby’s not her body. We know that.”
Lane Jackson
Eau Claire
Eating disorder a concern in U.S.
The word orthorexia is becoming a phenomenon in our culture.
The definition for orthorexia is an obsession with eating foods an individual considers healthy. The obsession is based on a belief system that any food perceived to be harmful should be avoided. There is a fine line between choosing to eat a balanced healthy diet based on valid scientific research and a diet based upon a belief structure with less research to back the claims.
Individuals who experience orthorexia are convinced that if they only eat correctly they will not become ill and the length of their life will be extended. Among the many current faddish examples are only eating foods of certain colors, or believing that only raw vegetables versus cooked vegetables are healthy.
With most orthorexics there is an element of the placebo effect. In believing they are eating the right foods, they feel even better than what those foods are actually doing for them. Likewise, when they believe they are eating the wrong foods, there is a perception that they just aren’t feeling right and that something is wrong.
Because we live in a culture of abundance, the possibility to develop orthorexic behavior is more prominent in the U.S. than it is in other countries where simply getting enough calories is a concern. Another impact of orthorexia is social: The dietary restrictions can get in the way of an important component of a shared meal, the interaction with people.
The bottom line when it comes to diet comes from the words of Ben Franklin who in his wisdom suggested all things in moderation. When it comes to nutrition, stay away from truly bad foods, eat a wide variety of good foods and trust the wisdom of the body rather than current fads.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.
Government too big for its own good
With all the politicians and progressives crying about pollution and climate change, why aren’t they using their heads?
With all the technology, why aren’t they using it to figure out what to do about garbage in landfills? We cremate human remains, so can’t we cremate garbage?
We melt glass and steel to make things. We could use the energy to cremate garbage to create electricity to heat and cool our buildings.
I’m betting it’s because our politicians are bought by the garbage companies that are all unions, and the government has probably made it impossible for entrepreneurs because of all the red tape and regulations.
Well, look at all the problems with garbage filling landfills and oceans. Who’s regulating that? Not government. Sixteen trillion dollars for climate change that will hurt everyone who has or wants to keep their job, but nothing to encourage my idea.
When government gets too big and powerful, innovation stops and government employees and politicians will do everything to stay in power and keep their jobs. Remember: Government produces nothing to sell so it has no money except for that they tax workers to pay for their salaries and benefits (which are Cadillac).
Government keeps hiring people it doesn’t need and rarely fires anyone, so it gets bigger and we pay for it all. The rich can hide or use loopholes to keep their money. The poor pay no federal taxes (43 percent of Americans), so it’s all on the middle class, which is shrinking because of all this.
Middle class: Wake up and fire all these lifers in government and start paying per diem instead of salaries like the founders wanted, knowing that once politicians got salaries they would vote themselves raises and benefit hikes and use the government to get rich.
Lois Fischer
Eau Claire