Come see work being done at Sojourner House
Before I go in a different direction, it is commendable that the city is going to put $200,000 towards affordable housing.
Unfortunately, that is not going to address the issue for most of the homeless people in Eau Claire. The city put $5 million toward the Pablo Center which receives $225,000 in room tax funding annually. They are now looking at putting millions more toward the Sonnentag complex.
There is nothing wrong with having arts and culture in the city, but I feel there is a need that isn’t being addressed. There have been numerous articles written on the homeless in Eau Claire and the Sojourner House, but is the city doing anything to address this issue?
As a new volunteer, I can speak on what I have seen personally. I think the perception of the homeless is that they don’t want to do anything for themselves. While that may be true of a small percentage and others may have physical or mental limitations that affect them, there are also those that just don’t know how to get out of the situation they are in.
I think the City Council members should spend time down at Sojourner House volunteering for a day to see what needs exist, and maybe they might find some way of financially helping this charitable organization. I know my short time volunteering has changed my perception of the homeless.
Most of us are fortunate to go through life looking through rose-colored glasses. Most of the homeless find the highlight of their day in just finding a place to stay warm. And to the staff at Sojourner House: Keep up the good work.
Tom Meyer
Eau Claire